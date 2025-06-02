Ex-WWE Star Calls Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton His 'Biggest Success As A Trainer'

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has, in quick time, become an important player in WWE's women's division, and her trainer, former WWE star Mr. Kennedy, has discussed her growth.

Kennedy runs a wrestling school where Stratton first honed her pro wrestling skills, and he believes that she is one of the biggest stars to have come through his school.

"We've had some successes [at his wrestling school]. Tiffany Stratton being probably the biggest name right now," he declared on "Insight." "We've had some other ones come through, and I think we have some that have all the potential in the world. They just need reps."

Stratton, who wasn't initially a fan of pro wrestling, was inspired to become a wrestler after watching her future WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair, and quickly got to grips with the sport. Such has been Stratton's dramatic rise that she won a women's title under a year after being called up to the main roster.

Aside from Stratton, Kennedy also trained Olympic Gold medallist Gable Steveson, who was a part of WWE for a brief period before being let go by the promotion. Further in the interview, the former WWE star also discussed about the talent that Stratton showcased in the ring when he began training her, and what she initially lacked.