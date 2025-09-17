Report: Italy To Host WWE PLE In 2026, Per Company President Nick Khan

WWE's international presence continues to expand across the European continent. After already holding PLEs in England, Scotland, Wales, France, and Germany, the company is now heading to Italy next year.

According to SportsBusiness.com, WWE will be holding a Premium Live Event in Italy at an unspecified time in 2026. It is not known when the event will be held or in what Italian city, but Nick Khan told the publication that the event will be "early next year."

"Almost half of our Premium Live Events take place outside of the United States now," Khan told the site. "We believe WWE is a global property. We believe the results on these shows, both in terms of attendance and viewership [locally and globally], have been significant. We have seen year-over-year increases for viewership on each one."

WWE frequently runs live events in Bologna, and the city hosted an episode of "SmackDown" earlier this year. WWE has been increasingly holding "Raw" and "SmackDown" in international venues, with "Raw" recently holding afternoon broadcasts during the international tour that surrounded the Clash In Paris event, as the show's new broadcaster, streaming giant Netflix, doesn't have quite the same timeslot strictures as its previous homes on cable TV.

WWE took essentially the final leap in international PLEs recently, as WrestleMania 43 will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. The news comes after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was named host to the 2026 Royal Rumble. Matt Hardy recently said that TKO is doing what it can to maximize profits, including moving away from family-friendly pricing, as well as the lucrative international PLE deals.