MVP Reveals AEW Star Who Was Planned For The Hurt Syndicate: 'Card Subject To Change'

Despite having a brief alliance with MJF, The Hurt Syndicate has remained as MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in AEW. However, there has always been talk of adding a permanent fourth member due to the original Hurt Business group in WWE also featuring Cedric Alexander. That spot has remained vacant for almost a year at the time of writing, but during a recent edition of the "Marking Out" podcast, MVP revealed that spot was meant to be filled by another top AEW star.

"A lot of people don't know this, some people do, but initially when me, Bobby and Shelton were plotting to come over to AEW to bring The Hurt Syndicate over, our plan early on, the whole idea was to bring Ricochet into The Hurt Syndicate," MVP went on to reveal that when The Hurt Business was being formed in WWE, he originally wanted to bring Ricochet and Cedric Alexander into the group together, but WWE told MVP that he had to choose between them, leading to Alexander being brought into the group instead as MVP thought Ricochet could shine on his own.

There was a period of time when Ricochet was teased as to be joining the group, but while he might not be part of the group now, MVP lives by the idea that things can always change. "We were like 'yeah okay, we're going to reunite and we're going to–Ricochet is going to have that spot.' But in our business, we have the saying 'card subject to change.'"

MVP rounded off by saying that Ricochet's career has taken him down a different path that has led him to join forces with the Gates of Agony, but everything has worked out for the better for both Ricochet and The Hurt Syndicate, and all of the pieces fell into place for both parties naturally.

