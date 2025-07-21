Former WWE Star Cedric Alexander On Joining AEW: 'Nothing Is Off The Table'

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander has reacted to potentially joining AEW and reuniting with his old faction in the promotion.

After The Hurt Business reformed in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate, there was speculation that all the members from the WWE version of the group would eventually join AEW and recreate the magic they had in WWE. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin did exactly that, but one member missing from the original lineup is Cedric Alexander, who spoke about potentially joining AEW and the group during a recent conversation on "Busted Open."

"It's good to get people talking [on rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate]. I'm glad people were wondering what can happen, cause that adds to the excitement of it all. Nothing is off the table, but right now I'm focused on me, focused on carving my own path, and being my own man, so to speak," he said.

The Hurt Syndicate currently consists of Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin, and recently inducted MJF into the group after weeks of a "will he, won't he" scenario. Alexander, meanwhile, is a part of TNA, debuting in the promotion in June after being let go by WWE earlier in the year. Alexander had been a part of WWE for eight-and-a-half years before being released by the promotion, and since his exit, has featured in indie promotions like Defy and DPW, as well as TNA. He made his TNA singles debut at this weekend's Slammiversary pay-per-view, where he faced off against another former WWE star, Mustafa Ali.

It remains to be seen whether Alexander is on a short-term contract with TNA or a long-term deal, which would rule out a full Hurt Business reunion in AEW in the near future.