Popular AEW Stable Reportedly In Talks To Gain New Members, No Word On Ex-WWE Star

One of AEW's top factions is reportedly set to get new members, but not who many fans have been thinking. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin alongside manager MVP, have been a dominant force on AEW television for a year now. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there have been discussions within the company to bring in new, young members to the faction.

The outlet noted that fellow former Hurt Business, the faction's name in WWE, member Cedric Alexander has been speculated for the group by fans online, but Fightful hadn't heard he's being brought in to AEW at the time. Alexander has been working in TNA, but the outlet was not able to confirm that he's been signed to a contract. Alexander made his TNA debut in June after he was released from WWE in February after more than eight years with the company.

Fightful reported they heard that potential new AEW signings could be added to The Hurt Syndicate, but did not name who. The outlet confirmed that all members of the faction are under multi-year contracts with AEW, despite reports earlier in the year that MVP was on his way out.

Benjamin was released from WWE in September 2023 and Lashley and MVP followed in August 2024. MVP made his debut on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" the next month, with his fellow Hurt Syndicate stablemates becoming All Elite in the following months. Benjamin and Lashley won the tag team titles in January, but lost the straps in a triple-threat match, where they were not the team to take the pin, to Brody King and Bandido at Forbidden Door in August.