Tony Schiavone: This WCW Star Didn't Have A Bad Gimmick, He's Just A 'Stupid Person'

Tony Schiavone and Disco Inferno (AKA Glenn Gilbertti) were once WCW co-workers, but that doesn't mean they've maintained any kind of friendship. On a recent edition of "What Happened When," while discussing some of wrestling's worst gimmicks, Schiavone used some colorful language to explain that his problem with Disco Inferno isn't his onscreen character.

"Disco's not a bad gimmick," Schiavone said. "He is just a stupid person. They're two different things. He's just an a***hole."

This isn't the first time Schiavone has had negative things to say about Gilbertti. On a previous episode of the podcast several years back, responding to something Gilbertti said on social media, Schiavone explained that he believes Gilbertti purposefully spreads negative criticism without any logic because he knows his audience will react to it.

Still, the AEW commentator doesn't seem to hate Disco Inferno as a character. Schiavone once compared former AEW star Ryan Nemeth to the Disco character but with a major caveat. According to Schiavone, Nemeth has talent while Gilbertti does not. In any case, Nemeth no longer works for AEW after leaving under acrimonious circumstances and later taking the company to court.

Schiavone recently stepped down from doing commentary for "AEW Dynamite," but the longtime broadcaster continues to do interviews on that show and commentary for "AEW Collision." As for Gilbertti, he appears as a regular contributor for the "K100" podcast each week alongside fellow WCW alum Konnan, where they review episodes of WWE and AEW TV and discuss current events in wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.