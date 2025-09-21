Why Undertaker's Raw 25 Return Promo Confuses People

There's no doubt that "WWE Raw's" 25th anniversary didn't exactly live up to expectations in 2018, with many of the nostalgia acts making disappointing appearances and the show being criticized for broadcasting from two venues. However, one of the strangest segments on the episode occurred when The Undertaker returned to the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom to cut a promo that left many fans beyond confused.

The Undertaker's appearance at "Raw 25" was his first time back in a WWE ring since April 2017 after having lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and with many believing that "The Deadman" had wrestled his last match at the time, it was unclear whether he would be hanging up his boots for good. Therefore, when The Undertaker walked out to the ring on the celebratory night, the WWE Universe was either expecting a retirement speech or possibly an indication that "The Phenom" would compete one last time at WrestleMania, neither of which transpired. Instead, The Undertaker delivered a promo that touched on his past, without providing too much information about his future.

"The carnage began on this sacred ground of evil 25 years ago. I've taken Legends and ripped them off their pedestals and thrown them in the cold, dark earth. Stone Cold answered to the reaper; Mick Foley answered to the reaper; even my own flesh and blood, Kane, had to answer to the reaper. They all tried, they all failed. And now on this sacred ground I declare for all of those who have fallen it is truly time you rest in peace."

Though it sounded like The Undertaker was issuing a warning, fans were left clueless wondering who the message was intended for. Whether it was the initial plan or not, two months later The Undertaker would face John Cena at WrestleMania 34, a match that would last under three minutes, despite the WWE Hall Of Famer training for a longer contest.