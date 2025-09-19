Tony Khan Reveals Massive Tag Match Will Open The Show At AEW All Out 2025 In Toronto

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling heads to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for its seventh annual All Out pay-per-view event. Per AEW President Tony Khan, a tag match involving two hometown talents will kick off its in-ring action.

"I grew up watching the 'Rated R Superstar' Adam Copeland and Christian Cage," Khan said on the AEW All Out media call. "I'm a huge fan of them both. I've gotten to work with them separately now for years, in the case of Christian Cage, for many years. Adam Copeland's come to AEW at a great time for us. He's a huge star.

"To be able to come to the hometown of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and have them team up in AEW in Toronto for the first time against one of the greatest tag teams of all time, FTR, and a tag team that we've seen a really personal story unfolding for months, it's something that is going to mean a lot to a lot of fans all over the world and for the fans live here in Toronto. It's going to be so special. It's something the fans have looked forward to. I'm very excited to announce that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage versus FTR will open AEW All Out."

In the early months of 2025, Adam Copeland aligned himself with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). After the three lost an AEW Trios Championship match at AEW Dynasty, however, Harwood and Wheeler sent Copeland out of the building on a stretcher. Copeland later returned to AEW television, surprisingly with Christian Cage, a friend-turned-foe, back on his side.

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Copeland and Cage defeated Kip Sabian and Luchasaurus, the latter's former allies. Now at All Out, they will take on FTR, the former allies of Copeland and former AEW Tag Team Champions.

