WWE Reportedly Has No Plans For Triple H Vs. Shawn Michaels WarGames Despite NXT Tease

This past Tuesday on "WWE NXT Homecoming," Triple H and Shawn Michaels kicked off the show to pay tribute to all the performers who helped the developmental brand reach the success it has today. However, the segment between Triple H and Michaels ended awkwardly, with "The Game" stating he could be interested in returning to his previous role in "NXT," leading "HBK" to take a disliking to the idea. Before the tension continued to escalate, William Regal appeared and claimed there was only way to solve the issue, as he shouted "WarGames" at the top of the entrance ramp.

Following the show, fans speculated that a Triple H versus Michaels WarGames Match could be on the horizon, with each icon choosing wrestlers to represent them inside the double cage. However, according to Bryan Alvarez on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the segment between the WWE Hall Of Famers will not lead to anything creatively in the near future.

"It was a total comedy segment. They're not doing a Triple H versus Shawn Michaels WarGames, but it was a way to get everyone on TV."

Although WarGames between Triple H and Michaels doesn't seem to be in the cards anytime soon, "HBK" could find himself in a feud with TNA, who the commentary team claimed were upset with "NXT" throughout the broadcast on Tuesday. Several TNA wrestlers had slammed "NXT" on social media during their celebratory show, with many stars complaining that Michaels's brand has too much control over TNA. This has led many to believe that a TNA invasion could be coming soon, especially with Trick Williams still being in possession of the TNA World Championship.

