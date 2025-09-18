Tommy Dreamer Addresses Potential TNA Upheaval Coming Out Of WWE NXT Homecoming

Tommy Dreamer isn't happy with what happened on this week's "WWE NXT Homecoming" special, particularly how the TNA world title is being treated.

On this week's "NXT," Grayson Waller had a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect," with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints, before TNA World Champion Trick Williams interrupted. Waller announced that Femi and Williams would face off against each other next week, in a winner-takes-all match, with the winner then facing Saints at No Mercy. On "Busted Open," Dreamer pointed out all the flaws in the segment.

"I don't mind something like that happening on NXT. I mean, obviously, look at what Ash by Elegance just did, you know, winning the title back TNA. It could really affect potential storylines. And, like, if Oba wins, it could really mess a lot of stuff up by the issue is with Mike [Santana] and Trick. Oba is just coming in. And then what? We'd have a three-week build for the biggest pay-per-view of our company's history. So that ain't cool. Also, the whole, like, this match was made because of Grayson Waller. And then he makes crappy comments about it."

Dreamer explained he likes Waller even though he doesn't know him personally, but said that his disparaging comments about TNA affected the company's stars. He also stated that he doesn't agree with comments that TNA should've been represented in the Homecoming special of "NXT," stating that the show was about Full Sail University and the brand's return there.

He argued that his problem was with the match, and it is set to happen just a few weeks before TNA's Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

"Like I said, I have a big problem with this match. I wish it was after Bound for Glory. And I wish — but then from the NXT standpoint is, well, if it was whoever's the champion coming out of Bound for Glory, I would have easily accepted."

Dreamer also added that Waller shouldn't have made this match official, as he's not the GM of the brand.