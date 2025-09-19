Dave Meltzer Says 'Big TNA Invasion' Is Coming To WWE NXT

TNA stars were not pleased with the fact that TNA Champion Trick Williams is set to defend the gold on the next episode of "WWE NXT" in a winner-takes-all match against NXT Champion Oba Femi. The match was set up during "NXT Homecoming" last week, and many TNA talent weren't happy, in storyline, that they were not included in the show, despite WWE and TNA's ongoing partnership, in addition to Williams defending their title against another "NXT" star.

They took to social media throughout the episode, leading fans to believe there would be an attack by invading TNA stars at Full Sail University. While that didn't happen, Dave Meltzer said on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that it's set to happen next week back at the WWE Performance Center.

"Obviously they're doing that, there's going to be a big TNA invasion and they're going to do the promotion versus promotion feud, it sure looks like," he said. "Which should be great for TNA... Promotion versus promotion feuds, historically, they usually work pretty well. So, it's probably a good thing for both brands as far as it's something new and everything."

Stars like Mustafa Ali, Mike Santana, and Ash by Elegance (the former Dana Brooke in WWE) took to X (formerly Twitter) throughout the Homecoming episode. Ali said that "NXT" celebrates its past, but disrespects TNA's future. He told Shawn Michaels to consider his post a warning.

"To keep it real with everyone... I'm pretty sick and tired of all the 'WWE/NXT has control over TNA and can do what they want,' bulls***," Santana posted. "Think it's about time we put it to rest and do something about... #NXTHomecoming"

