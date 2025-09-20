Bully Ray Explains Why John Cena Needs To Beat Brock Lesnar At WWE Wrestlepalooza

On September 19, 2002, two men engraved their names and legacies in WWE. And tonight, 23 years later, at WWE Wrestlepalooza (September 20, 2025), their final moment comes full circle. John Cena versus Brock Lesnar will commence a new era for the company, as it will be the first match showcased under the ESPN banner. For the seventh time in their careers, the "Never Seen 17" and "The Beast Incarnate" will lock horns. Hopeful to get his third win in this ruthless series (Lesnar leads with four wins), Cena recognizes that he has a tough trek ahead of him as he faces his most unhinged opponent within his 25-year career. As WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray sees it, Cena has to come out the victor in this match because a lot is at stake.

"I think John wins," Ray predicted on "Busted Open." "I think that the first show on ESPN is about putting smiles on people's faces. I think it will be an extremely positive night for ESPN...I don't think that first night on ESPN is the way to go with heat. I don't think you want to start off that show on ESPN with Brock Lesnar going over. I think people want to see John win. I think people want to cheer with John. It's one of his final appearances. One of his final matches. Give the people what they want."

The last time these two stood opposite of each other was at the 2015 Royal Rumble in a triple threat match that included the now WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Lesnar came out the victor, as he did when he and Cena first stepped into the ring in 2002. Now, his time is up, and Cena's time may be now. After these two open tonight's show, Cena will appear for two more PLE's (Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11 and Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29) before the grand finale of his retirement tour on Saturday, December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.