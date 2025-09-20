WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Full & Final Card
Tonight, WWE returns to Indianapolis, Indiana for the second time this year as Wrestlepalooza will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET. The event will mark the first WWE premium live event to stream on ESPN's DTC service, as the company's broadcast deal with Peacock expired this past August. To usher in the ESPN era, WWE has built one of its strongest cards of the year for the show, which features two major world title matches, two highly anticipated tag team bouts, and the renewal of a historic rivalry.
The event will kickoff with Brock Lesnar's return to in-ring action, as he's set to enter battle with John Cena for the first time since 2014. Lesnar first reappeared on the scene after Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, as he delivered the F-5 to the 17-time World Champion to close the show. Lesnar then laid out the challenge for Wrestlepalooza a month later and waited until Cena's final "WWE SmackDown" to strike again, costing the Massachusetts native his United States Championship opportunity against Sami Zayn. As Cena prepares for the closing chapters of his retirement tour, it remains to be seen if he'll pickup another victory, or once again fall victim to "The Beast."
Also from the blue brand, Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. After defeating Cena at SummerSlam, Rhodes was brutally attacked by McIntyre on "SmackDown," which put him out of action for several weeks. While Rhodes was away from the ring, McIntyre continued to issue warnings to "The American Nightmare," but also found himself once again feuding with Randy Orton, who sought out revenge after failing to defeat McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Last week, Rhodes finally returned to "SmackDown" and challenged McIntyre to a match at Wrestlepalooza, and many expect for the former AEW star to retain the championship at the event, being that its his first title defence since SummerSlam.
WWE Raw brings three marquee matchups to Wrestlepalooza
From the "WWE Raw" roster, arguably the biggest tag team match of the year will take place when AJ Lee returns to in-ring action for the first time in 10 years to partner with her husband CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The feud between Punk and Rollins has been ongoing since the beginning of the year, but things became more personal when Lynch prevented the "Best In The World" from stripping Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash In Paris. However, Lynch verbally and physically assaulting Punk the following week seemed to be the final straw, which eventually led to Lee making her triumphant return on "SmackDown." If Lee and Punk manage to defeat Lynch and Rollins tonight, it's likely that the three-time Divas Champion will be next in line to challenge "The Man" for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will also lock up for the third time this year, as a new Women's World Champion is set to be crowned tonight. Vaquer was initially supposed to face Naomi for the title at Clash In Paris, but after the latter announced that she was pregnant, the championship was vacated, and the "Dark Angel's" title opportunity was rescheduled for Wrestlepalooza. With Vaquer needing a new challenger, SKY was selected by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, who felt the "Genius Of The Sky" deserved another shot at the gold, especially since she already captured the title earlier this year.
The other tag team bout set for Saturday night will be The Usos reuniting for the first time since March in hopes of defeating Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Throughout the entire summer, The Vision has tormented Jey Uso at every opportunity imaginable, which finally resulted in his brother Jimmy Uso to come to his aid on "Raw" two weeks ago. Although fans are excited to see The Usos back together, many are questioning if a heel turn could be on the horizon for Jey, whose actions have been out of character as of late, having surprisingly attacked LA Knight and being short-tempered with his brother leading up to Wrestlepalooza.