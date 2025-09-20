WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Full & Final Card

Tonight, WWE returns to Indianapolis, Indiana for the second time this year as Wrestlepalooza will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET. The event will mark the first WWE premium live event to stream on ESPN's DTC service, as the company's broadcast deal with Peacock expired this past August. To usher in the ESPN era, WWE has built one of its strongest cards of the year for the show, which features two major world title matches, two highly anticipated tag team bouts, and the renewal of a historic rivalry.

The event will kickoff with Brock Lesnar's return to in-ring action, as he's set to enter battle with John Cena for the first time since 2014. Lesnar first reappeared on the scene after Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, as he delivered the F-5 to the 17-time World Champion to close the show. Lesnar then laid out the challenge for Wrestlepalooza a month later and waited until Cena's final "WWE SmackDown" to strike again, costing the Massachusetts native his United States Championship opportunity against Sami Zayn. As Cena prepares for the closing chapters of his retirement tour, it remains to be seen if he'll pickup another victory, or once again fall victim to "The Beast."

Also from the blue brand, Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. After defeating Cena at SummerSlam, Rhodes was brutally attacked by McIntyre on "SmackDown," which put him out of action for several weeks. While Rhodes was away from the ring, McIntyre continued to issue warnings to "The American Nightmare," but also found himself once again feuding with Randy Orton, who sought out revenge after failing to defeat McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Last week, Rhodes finally returned to "SmackDown" and challenged McIntyre to a match at Wrestlepalooza, and many expect for the former AEW star to retain the championship at the event, being that its his first title defence since SummerSlam.