WWE Wrestlepalooza To Open With Highly Anticipated Top Singles Match, Per Pat McAfee

The card for WWE Wrestlepalooza this upcoming Saturday is among the most stacked that WWE has put together all year, and although many fans have questioned which marquee match will main event the show, Pat McAfee has just revealed which contest will kick off the event.

On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the color commentator announced that John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will be the opening match of Wrestlepalooza and the first bout to launch the ESPN-WWE era.

Pat McAfee announces John Cena and Brock Lesnar's fight will kick off Wrestlepalooza. 💥 (🎥: @espn)pic.twitter.com/YIEcvG83T4 — theScore (@theScore) September 18, 2025

The announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise after Joe Tessitore initially revealed on ESPN that Cena and Lesnar would headline the show. Additionally, many fans expected the match to close Wrestlepalooza simply with it being "The Beast's" first in-ring appearance since 2023. This Saturday will also mark the first time Cena and Lesnar have competed in singles action since 2014, while being just the third WWE PLE of 2025 to not feature John Cena in the main event of the show. That said, WWE has several other options to choose from when selecting the main event of Wrestlepalooza, with two major championship matches set to take place.

After returning to "WWE SmackDown" last week, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre, while IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer clash over the vacant Women's World Championship. In addition, two massive tag team matches are slated for the event, as The Usos will reunite to enter battle with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, while CM Punk and AJ Lee's feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch reaches its boiling point when both couples compete in a Mixed Tag Team Match.