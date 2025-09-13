WWE Wrestlepalooza Main Event Match Officially Revealed

"WWE SmackDown," 2002. Two very different men lock up for the first time with one goal in mind: to become the next franchise player in WWE's newest era: "Ruthless Aggression." Twenty-three years later, both men established that goal with similar yet vastly different roads to the top. Next Saturday, the "Never Seen 17" John Cena and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar will run it back for the last time in the main event of Wrestlepalooza.

WWE's play-by-play commentator, Joe Tessitore, broke the news of this main event on ESPN, the new home for WWE's PLE's. For the seventh time in their careers, Lesnar still holds the most victories in this begrudging rivalry with four wins to Cena's two. Cena's two victory laps came in 2012, when he shocked the world and dominated Lesnar in their Extreme Rules match, which was the first time those two locked horns after Lesnar's eight-year hiatus from the company, and at Night of Champions in 2014, via a disqualification finish. As for Lesnar, his physicality went from mortal to god-like during their contest at SummerSlam 2014, when he hit 16 suplexes on the Cenation leader.

As Cena starts to wind down his Farewell Tour, which will conclude on Saturday, December 13, on Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C., he has only had two losses so far: one in a tag team match with Logan Paul at this year's Money in the Bank, then two months later, dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, the same night Lesnar returned to the company amid being named in an on-going lawsuit against former WWE employee, Janel Grant. The flagbearers of an era that defined most of our childhoods, there will be ruthlessness and aggression one final time, but the question is, does Cena have it in him to tear through one of his biggest bullies, or will Lesnar drive Cena all the way to Suplex City and permanently drop him off?