Record-Setting WWE Tag Champs The Usos To Reunite For Massive Match At Wrestlepalooza

WWE is speeding towards its debut premium live event with ESPN, and the Indianapolis card continues to grow in promise. As of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," the reunited Uso brothers are now slated to take on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza, in tag team action.

Jimmy Uso returned to the red brand to reunite with brother Jey during Monday's "Raw" opening, but their happy reunion was quickly interrupted by Breakker and Reed. While Breakker was eager to accost the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions for what their bloodline had done to Paul Heyman, Reed held him back. Among "OTC" and "Roman, Roman Reigns" chants, Reed threatened the Usos with mentions of his post-Paris beatdown of Reigns. The Usos mocked Breakker and Reed for following Heyman, and challenged The Vision to a tag team match in Indianapolis for Wrestlepalooza. The teams' tense confrontation exploded into a full-on riot when LA Knight appeared from behind to accost Breakker. The Usos took to two Suicide Dives to even the odds for Knight, but a near-collision between Knight and Jey allowed for Reed to squash Jey in the corner before making his retreat.

This high-profile tag team match is set to join a star-studded Wrestlepalooza card, with a match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship and a showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar also slated for Indianapolis. Wrestlepalooza will mark The Usos' first match as a unit since late March 2025, where they got a win over A-Town Down Under.

While Reigns was mentioned plenty in Monday's opening segment, "The OTC's" "Street Fighter" filming schedule may prevent him from appearing on upcoming episodes of "Raw." Reigns is reportedly set to wrap on "Street Fighter" on September 20: the same day as Wrestlepalooza.