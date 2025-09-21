AEW All Out 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

AEW All Out 2025 has come and gone. The show saw new champions crowned, old friendships rekindled, and the revival of at least one wrestling dinosaur. As always, it's time to look back at the event and decide who the biggest winners and losers are.

This will not be a recap of what happened. I already did that for 6+ hours on the results page. It will also not be a collection of the good and the bad, as the Loved and Hated column already covered that as well. Instead, this will be a look at who looked triumphant, and who...well...didn't.

Sometimes a winner can be a loser, like in the case of Cope and Christian Cage, and their dearth of future prospects. Sometimes a loser can be a winner, like the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander. Sometimes, it really is as simple as a winner is a winner, like in the case of Kris Statlander. Enough bloviating, let's break down the winners and losers from AEW's big show in Toronto.