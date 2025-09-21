AEW All Out 2025: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I will fully admit that I am not the biggest Darby Allin fan, but I am a huge Jon Moxley gal, so I was looking forward to this coffin match as someone who also likes a good hardcore stipulation. The tables & tacks match wasn't exactly for me, so I thought maybe this would be something exciting with Deathmatch Jon Moxley in a bit more hokey stip. Sadly, that's not what I came away thinking, and the backstage angle after the match (well after the match, I feel like it should be noted) didn't help, either.

To start with, I didn't love the build-up to this match in the first place. I don't know if that's because I didn't see some of it due to it being on "AEW Collision," but I also thought too much of it centered around Allin's Mount Everest climb, which I'm already pretty sick of hearing about. I get it, that's dangerous and hardcore, but it didn't really fit in here during a Moxley feud. I thought this match also might have been a victim of yet another overbooked AEW pay-per-view that ran too long with too many matches on the card. Between the tables & tacks match and the excellent four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships after this, the coffin match kind of got lost in the shuffle.

That's also probably why the return of PAC didn't feel as exciting. Outside of him changing up his look a little bit and I was initially unsure of who he was, it just didn't feel big or special. That could also be because his return happened after the plastic bag spot, where Bryan Danielson on commentary, who promised Allin he wouldn't get involved during a pre-taped interview segment on "Dynamite," still passed him a gym bag with the plastic in it, which Allin accepted without question. Or, maybe it's because there are so many others in the Death Riders, that PAC's return just feels kind of inconsequential.

Later on in the night there was a backstage segment that showed Allin getting out of the coffin. Moxley ended up in a body bag anyway, which I also have not really been a fan of, and Allin also attempted to light Moxley on fire. So, despite Moxley going through all of that and beating Allin at his own game, with PAC making his surprise return for it all, Moxley and his crew still kind of ended up losing anyway, kind of undermining the match.

This all just wasn't for me overall, and I highly doubt that the Death Riders are done with Allin, and I'm just not excited to see more. This match would have benefitted from a few more weeks of build on "AEW Dynamite," and possibly a better spot, higher up on the card of the next pay-per-view.

