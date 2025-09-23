Undertaker Remembers 'Rockstar' Lifestyle Of WWE Attitude Era

WWE's "Attitude Era" was known for it's crazy storylines where wrestlers often faced 'death,' like when Rikishi ran Stone Cold Steve Austin over "for The Rock," the Big Boss Man being hanged, or anything supernatural featuring either Kane or The Undertaker. During an interview on the "Club 520 Podcast," Undertaker looked back at some of the 'rockstar' stories he and his friends got up to offscreen during the "Attitude Era."

"During the Attitude Era...I think that'll be probably the closest thing that I would ever know of just being like a... Like a... I don't know, like a huge rockstar!" the Deadman claimed. "It was so crazy back then! Just how many people watched the, you know, RAW and TV back then?" Undertaker noted that business was so good back then that even if a 'house' was sold out, the locker room would be disappointed if they ever saw a few empty seats. "Everybody would be like: 'Damn, man!' Like, dude, it's like 10 seats out there? 'No, man, we got to pour it. We got to step it up!'"

"I can't even get into some of the stories!" 'Taker said when specifically recalling some of the things he and The Godfather used to get up to. "I always just knew like, if I ever had to look on my sheets and Vegas was running, I was just like 'Alright, that's – I'm going to need two days off work after we work Vegas' because I'mma be trashed," he added after noting that shows in Las Vegas were bad because of the city being Godfather's hometown and that they'd often do their craziest stunts. "He's still one of my best friends and we keep in touch," 'Taker added, however.