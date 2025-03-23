WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Names One Of His Favorite Heel Turns

John Cena made shockwaves earlier this month by turning heel and aligning himself with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber as he pursues his 17th world title reign. As someone with plenty of his own history with The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi can sympathize with Cena. Speaking on "Off The Top," Rikishi recalled his own 2000 heel turn as one of his all-time favorites.

"'I did it for The Rock.' How about that heel turn? You asked me what my favorite [was] — that there," Rikishi said. "I get it, what Cena's going through, man. I understand it [fully]. ... 'I did it for The Rock.'"

Rikishi's heel turn took place on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2000, with the wrestler admitting that he ran over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin with The Rock's vehicle the previous year because he thought it would please The Rock. Looking back on the promo, which also featured Mick Foley, Rikishi referred to it as "iconic." He felt the same type of energy during Cena's turn, but at ten times the scale of his own.

"I'm still tongue-twisted by what happened, because it was that damned good," Rikishi continued. "Every time The Final Boss — The Rock, Dwayne Johnson — is involved with anything, you can rest [assured] that paper turns into gold – longevity gold. Longevity. And anybody that's riding with The Rock and Paul Levesque right now? S**t, boy, y'all better get on that gravy train."

Back in 2000, Rikishi's heel turn led to a match between himself and Austin on pay-per-view, as well as Rikishi turning on his cousin by screwing The Rock during a title match. It would later be revealed that Levesque's Triple H was the one who had put Rikishi up to it all.

