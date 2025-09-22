Kevin Nash Identifies 'Problem' With WWE Raw Match Between Asuka & Nikki Bella

Several weeks ago, on "WWE Raw," Nikki Bella and Asuka wrestled a 10-minute match that ended with Asuka winning via submission. Looking back on the bout during a recent "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had positive things to say about Bella and her performance, and when asked why the match didn't quite work, he pointed to Asuka as the problem.

"F***in' Asuka, she doesn't sell s**t," Nash stated.

Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, then suggested that might've been the objective, and Bella may have been tasked with making Asuka look strong on that day. However, Nash said he has a hard time focusing on anything else happening in the ring when Bella is working. Continuing to discuss Asuka, he referred to her presentation as "dated," and Nash took issue with the fact that the Japanese wrestler doesn't usually cut promos in English.

"There's no one from Japan that wrestles that speaks like Sonny Onoo? That speaks English?" Nash continued. "They're making it difficult."

Onoo was a fixture in WCW during the 1990s, serving as a manager and mouthpiece for wrestlers such as Último Dragón and Bull Nakano.

Following more than a year away due to injury, Asuka made her WWE return over the summer and soon reunited with her Kabuki Warriors partner, Kairi Sane. Since then, Asuka and Sane have competed in both the singles and tag divisions with mixed success. While Asuka defeated Bella earlier this month, Sane lost to Stephanie Vaquer last week prior to the latter wrestler's Women's World Championship win at WWE Wrestlepalooza.