Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Schedule For WWE NXT Stars

Following Omos' stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH earlier this year, several other wrestlers from WWE are slated to head to the Japanese promotion on excursion this week. NOAH has announced the schedule for "WWE NXT" star Charlie Dempsey and recruit Harlem Lewis through a press release, with both competitors slated to appear at the promotion's N-1 Victory event at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall on September 23.

Dempsey appeared on a recent edition of "NXT" and announced that he'd be heading to Japan for the next month. The son of WWE Hall of Famer William Regal, Dempsey previously made an excursion to All Japan Pro-Wrestling, but the upcoming guest appearance will mark his first time competing for NOAH.

As for Lewis, who just wrestled his first match last year, this will be his debut in Japan. He's made previous appearances for WWE EVOLVE and on NXT live events, and Lewis also can currently be seen on the second season of "WWE LFG."

Tomorrow's show will feature the culmination of NOAH's N-1 Victory tournament, with Masa Kitamiya facing Jack Morris in the main event. Dempsey and Lewis are not currently featured on the card, and it's unclear if they'll have a match added or will simply appear to set up future bouts for the promotion. Based on Dempsey's words, it sounds as though the two will remain in Japan for the next several weeks.

During his brief time in NOAH, Omos captured the promotion's tag title alongside Morris, but the WWE star relinquished the belt after about a month so he could return to the United States. However, Omos has wrestled just one match since leaving NOAH, winning the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico battle royale at AAA TripleManía XXXIII.