Triple H Explains Stephanie Vaquer's Absence From WWE TV Leading Up To Wrestlepalooza

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer became the promotion's first Chilean-born world champion at Wrestlepalooza 2025, adding the belt to a collection that already includes the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship. However, the build up to her Wrestlepalooza clash with IYO SKY seemed off; according to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, there was a valid reason for her absence.

"She absolutely does have it all," Levesque said after being told how much of an impact Vaquer has with the fans during the Wrestlepalooza Post Show. "I'll let everybody in on a behind-the-scenes secret to Stephanie: in the last few weeks, Stephanie has been very sick." Levesque explained that Vaquer had been suffering form a flu-type disease, which led to her missing several television dates. "It was why there was some odd build to it and she was able to feel well enough and get cleared medically tonight," he added.

Levesque then praised Vaquer for being able to perform at the level she did at Wrestlepalooza against SKY and capture the Women's World Championship. "She's been here for a very short time, so as we move forward now, she becomes a dominant force," he noted. "The landscape of WWE and the Women's Division just changed with Stephanie Vaquer becoming the Women's Champion."

