WWE Star CM Punk Details Why He'd Never Put His Own Name On Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

CM Punk is the latest wrestler to be asked to name their industry Mount Rushmore, with the WWE star citing his "Six Grandfathers" instead, in honor of the monument's original name. Punk didn't list himself among his top six, leading to the interviewer on "Pardon My Take" asking why that's the case. Punk then explained that he'd have a hard time putting himself on such a pedestal.

"Am I better than Steve Austin or Eddie Guerrero?" Punk asked rhetorically. "I'll never think that. I think I'm more apt to put myself ahead of my contemporaries, right? But the legends that I grew up watching, that I studied, that I learned from? No, I'm not better than those guys."

Punk also noted that it's hard to narrow it down to the top six of all time, as he'd missed names like Austin. The wrestlers that did make the cut were: Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Harley Race, and Dusty Rhodes.

The interview took place ahead of Punk's match at WWE Wrestlepalooza this past weekend, which saw him team up with his wife, AJ Lee, for her first match in over a decade. She and Punk defeated fellow husband-and-wife duo Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, with Lee locking Lynch into a submission to close it out.

While Punk may not have put himself on his own Mount Rushmore (or Six Grandfathers), he did make the cut for Hart, who previously named Punk among his four favorite technical wrestlers in the industry. Similarly, Punk's former AEW adversary MJF named Punk among his favorite wrestlers to watch growing up, though he didn't make it onto MJF's all-time top five list.

