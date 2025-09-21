WWE Star CM Punk Names Wrestling Mount Rushmore, But Cheats
The pro wrestling Mount Rushmore concept has become a go-to question in most interviews over recent years, leading some wrestlers to try and spin their answers a bit to stand out from all those who've given their takes on it before. In an interview on "Pardon My Take," CM Punk expressed why he disagrees with the concept and instead listed his take on how the question should be phrased.
"I'm gonna cheat. I'm gonna be a really annoying — I'm sure somebody'll call me a liberal cuck — I like to say Six Grandfathers instead of Rushmore," Punk explained, noting that the 'Six Grandfathers' concept works better in wrestling and was what the monument was called before the faces of the former Presidents were carved into it. "Four is hard! And to me, it's interesting because in sports, if in the '60s, you said 'Give me your top four baseball players?' it's infinitely easier than 2025, right? Same with football, same with hockey."
"This is why some people love me and why some people hate me: the top six pro wrestlers of all time? Man, it's still pretty hard," he admitted. "Bret Hart. In terms of just overall to me, he's like a 10 out of 10 at everything. People can give him flak for not maybe having the best mic skills, but for who he was and what he was trying to accomplish, Bret was always Bret." Punk then compared Bret Hart's mic skills to Roddy Piper, and quickly added the late WWE Hall of Famer to his monument.
CM Punk struggled to finalize his 'Six Grandfathers' monument with a sixth pick
CM Punk then listed other wrestlers who also had massive influences on him, like Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, and Harley Race. "That's five. It's hard, right?" he said, and when asked whether he'd put himself on his own list, Punk disagreed and explained that overall, he'd prefer to choose someone who was not just considered the best of all time, but 'wore different hats.' "Everyone normally says like, you know, [Ric] Flair, Shawn Michaels is a good pick, Dusty's another good pick."
Punk was then jokingly asked if Logan Paul would make the list, leading the veteran to quickly shut the suggestion down while proclaiming that he wouldn't even be Top 100. "Very, very, very good, very skilled, picked it up very fast, but you're talking to a wrestling history buff," he noted, dismissing Paul if he were to potentially become offended by his statement. "I think Dusty is a very – I think Dusty is a very good pick. Yeah, Dusty, six; six with a bullet."
