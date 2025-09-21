WWE Star CM Punk Names Wrestling Mount Rushmore, But Cheats

The pro wrestling Mount Rushmore concept has become a go-to question in most interviews over recent years, leading some wrestlers to try and spin their answers a bit to stand out from all those who've given their takes on it before. In an interview on "Pardon My Take," CM Punk expressed why he disagrees with the concept and instead listed his take on how the question should be phrased.

"I'm gonna cheat. I'm gonna be a really annoying — I'm sure somebody'll call me a liberal cuck — I like to say Six Grandfathers instead of Rushmore," Punk explained, noting that the 'Six Grandfathers' concept works better in wrestling and was what the monument was called before the faces of the former Presidents were carved into it. "Four is hard! And to me, it's interesting because in sports, if in the '60s, you said 'Give me your top four baseball players?' it's infinitely easier than 2025, right? Same with football, same with hockey."

"This is why some people love me and why some people hate me: the top six pro wrestlers of all time? Man, it's still pretty hard," he admitted. "Bret Hart. In terms of just overall to me, he's like a 10 out of 10 at everything. People can give him flak for not maybe having the best mic skills, but for who he was and what he was trying to accomplish, Bret was always Bret." Punk then compared Bret Hart's mic skills to Roddy Piper, and quickly added the late WWE Hall of Famer to his monument.