Undertaker Struggled With Breaking WWE Kayfabe

In the days of podcasts, news sites, and even WWE's "Unreal" documentary on Netflix, kayfabe is essentially a thing of the past. Even the most introductory wrestling fan is now aware of the artifice involved, but this change was not easy, especially for veterans like WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

"I gotta be honest, I only within the past couple of years have told people that [he and Kane] aren't brothers," Undertaker said on the "Club 520" podcast. The former World Heavyweight Champion blames his "old school mentality" on keeping him from being open with wrestling fans, even ones who knew that Mark Calaway and Glenn Jacobs, the men behind the characters, weren't brothers. "I [would tell fans] 'Yeah, we're half-brothers,' and they'd be like 'Damn, I knew it.'"

Undertaker enjoyed working with his make-believe brother, but the company was unable to keep the tandem competitive, even against legends..

"I wish that we could've had a longer run together, but it got to a point where it got too difficult to book people against us," Undertaker said. "We made The Road Warriors look small, and those guys are larger than life."

This is not the first time Undertaker has brought up kayfabe, as the veteran mourned its death a couple of years ago, mostly blaming the influx of social media for encouraging wrestlers to drop the facade of their in-ring personas. Undertaker has since gotten over his qualms, as the star is now a coach on WWE's reality show "LFG."