Bryan Danielson Will 'Never Forget' Match With Former AEW Champion

Last year, AEW fans vocalized their amazement toward Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay with chants of "holy s***" ahead of their AEW Dynasty match. During a recent interview with "Z100 New York," Danielson recalled another match of his that received a similar reaction: him vs. Kenny Omega at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in 2021.

"I don't rank things as far as what was the best crowd reaction or whatever it is, but it's a moment I'll never forget," Danielson said. "I just remember looking across the ring at Kenny and the crowd's reaction and just [thought] 'What did I do to deserve this life? This is awesome. This is so cool.'"

"It was also something I'd really been looking forward to," he continued. "I had been watching Kenny and I knew Kenny from before, from the independents, but we'd wrestled one match in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla that was kind of a comedy match. I think we did a three-way match in Ring of Honor or something, but other than that, I've been watching Kenny and seeing Kenny's growth from the time that I had last seen him to be at that point in 2021. I was really, really excited for the match. Then for the crowd to be as excited about the match as I was internally was just really cool."

At "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Danielson and Omega, both former AEW World Champions, wrestled to a 30-minute time limit draw. Afterward, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks superkicked Danielson, prompting Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) to run down and even the odds. This remains Danielson and Omega's second and last singles encounter, though the two shared the ring once more in two additional tag bouts, one of which was Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing 2023.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Z100 New York" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.