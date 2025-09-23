Triple H Reveals WWE Is Building 'Bigger And Better' Performance Center In Orlando

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has revealed that WWE is developing a new Performance Center, which will be bigger than the current one.

The doors of the Performance Center opened in 2013 as a place to train budding stars and provide WWE wrestlers with a space to hone their skills. The center has also hosted numerous shows — particularly during the pandemic — and continues to tape "WWE NXT" events. In a recent appearance on the "Nightcap" podcast, Levesque opened up about WWE's future plans for the Performance Center.

"We are in the process of building a new one now in Orlando. It will be even bigger and better," said Triple H.

"The Game" did not reveal more details on what the changes could be to the new Performance Center. The WWE CCO's disclosure put an end to last year's rumors about the Performance Center moving from Orlando, which had sparked speculation about a possible relocation to Las Vegas. These rumors stemmed from comments by TKO's Mark Shapiro, who had suggested that WWE could move to Las Vegas, causing panic among WWE staff. Later reports clarified that Shapiro was referring to WWE expanding its presence in Las Vegas, not relocating the Performance Center.

WWE has, in fact, grown its presence in Las Vegas, with WrestleMania set to take place there two years in a row, following this year's "Show of Shows" in the city. WWE had made a few changes to the existing Performance Center last year, which "NXT" commentator Booker T had touched upon.