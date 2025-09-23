WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Says He's Getting Both Knees Replaced

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed that he is set to get both his knees replaced soon.

Michaels recently appeared on the "Nighcap" podcast, where he was asked if he would do his pro wrestling career all over again if he knew the pain and injuries that he would have to endure. The legendary star, almost immediately, replied that he would, before disclosing that he needs to have surgery on his knees soon.

"I have had my back fused. I've had my shoulder replaced. I got two knees that I'm getting replaced in probably a month," he said. "And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. Again, I knew that going in, as you guys did, I knew the price that was going to come along with it. When I worked on the road, we did 286 days. When I got a part-time schedule, it was 150 days. And I enjoyed every minute."

When asked if there's a chance that he could get in the ring again, Michaels stated that there's no chance of that happening, expressing happiness in his current role as a mentor of young stars on "NXT."

"Not a chance. Not a chance. Hey, look, even if they weren't, I'm so blessed and so fortunate to have done what I've done. But I am so overjoyed to be doing what I do now and helping, you know, the future of the WWE and to be a part of that. NXT is just, you know, thriving on Tuesday nights on the CW Network, and to help these young men and women, you know, again, to achieve their passions and their dreams is something that I didn't know — I had no idea I would enjoy this much, but it is so great."

Michaels stated that he was drawn towards "NXT" after visiting the Performance Center, and was eager to get back in the pro wrestling world and help budding stars.