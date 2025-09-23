Tommy Dreamer Would Have Liked To See This 'Key Figure' From WWE NXT At Homecoming

Last Tuesday, "WWE NXT Homecoming" took place from Full Sail University and featured some of the brands most prolific stars, with main roster talent like Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and #DIY returning to their roots. Although WWE effectively honored the performers that helped build "NXT" into the program it is today, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer felt that one major name in the company should've been present during the developmental brand's celebrations.

Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer explained that he was hoping to see former NXT Champion Kevin Owens at Homecoming, but still felt the show delivered when it came to acknowledging the legacy of the stars that were present.

"Me personally, would have loved to have seen Kevin Owens. I saw him on clips. I just would have liked to have seen Kevin Owens because we haven't seen him with his neck surgery ... I felt he was a big key figure for that whole black and gold brand. Great to see again all the cameos. Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Damian Priest. Everybody really helped add to the story of the building and their connection that it has for them. Bobby Roode and his 'Glorious' and the Joe Hendry thing was awesome. Again, "NXT" does tributes and does paying homage to the past better than pretty much almost anybody."

Ahead of his scheduled WrestleMania 41 match with Randy Orton, Owens announced that he suffered a major neck injury this past January, which is set to keep him out of action for the remainder of the year after undergoing surgery this summer.

