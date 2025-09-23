PWI 500 Top 10 Features Healthy Mix Of WWE, AEW & International Stars

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has published its annual list of the top 500 male wrestlers ranked according to their kayfabe accomplishments, and this year's top 10 features a balance of WWE, AEW, and international stars. Unsurprisingly, the number-one spot was once again awarded to Cody Rhodes, who also topped the list in 2024. Rhodes had a very successful year, holding the WWE Championship for the majority of the evaluation period, which covers August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025.

Following Rhodes in the second slot is Jon Moxley, who similarly held AEW's top championship for most of the year in question. Moxley captured the AEW World Championship for the fourth time in October 2024 and carried it until July, when he lost at AEW All In.

GUNTHER occupies the third slot on the list, with his two World Heavyweight Championship reigns spanning a combined 313 days. He is followed by current AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, who compiled 20 singles wins with just two losses, both to "Switchblade" Jay White.

In the fifth spot on the list is NJPW's Hirooki Goto, who was riding the wave of a late-career resurgence for much of 2024 and 2025, including a 138-day reign with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He is followed, in order, by Jey Uso, Swerve Strickland, Seth Rollins, CMLL star Mistico, and Will Ospreay to round out the top 10.

The criteria for the PWI 500, which has been published for 35 years, takes into account a wrestler's win-loss record, their "influence" on the industry, technical ability, and the quality of their competition. Wrestlers can only be included on the list if they take part in 10 singles matches during the year being measured, meaning neither John Cena nor Roman Reigns made the cut for eligibility.