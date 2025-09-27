Peeling Potatoes Left Triple H Seemingly Confused On Live TV

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is a lot of things, from COO of WWE, to a two-time Hall of Famer, to the man who books the entirety of the action on the main roster. However, he is far from a daytime television personality. That was apparent in an appearance earlier in 2025 on the British daytime talk and cooking show, "Sunday Brunch," on channel 4.

Triple H stopped by the show, hosted by Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, in March to speak about WWE's European leg of the Road to WrestleMania tour. In addition to getting to promote the tour to European fans, he also had to participate in the culinary aspect of the show and was roped in to a potato peeling contest, something that seemed to absolutely bewilder him, before giving his actual interview.

Triple H joined the Sunday Brunch panel that included other guests like DJ Sara Cox, singer Tony Hadley, and comedian Bridget Christie. The potato peeling contest was inspired by guests Adam and Ryan Thomas, who host a game show called "99 To Beat," where contestants take part in simple games to win cash prizes. Despite looking extremely confused, and noticeably uncomfortable, to start off, the WWE Hall of Famer did take part and peel a potato on camera, even eventually comparing his handiwork to Christie's.

He then sat down for the interview with Lovejoy and Rimmer and, according to British tabloid website The Sun, apparently left the show right after. The outlet noted that he was missing from the final two segments of the show, while the rest of the guests stuck around.