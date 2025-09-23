Cody Rhodes Says This Star Is The Future Of WWE, But 'It's His Rookie Year'

The Vision has been presented as the hottest new faction on "WWE Raw", with Seth Rollins at the helm with the World Heavyweight Championship, and rising star Bron Breakker and the returning Bronson Reed as the other two members alongside mouthpiece, Paul Heyman. It remains to be seen what role Becky Lynch occupies in the Vision. While the faction has already had a few high-profile feuds, Cody Rhodes believes that only one man in the stable is the future face of WWE.

"I didn't think this at first, and I don't mean this with any disrespect, [but] I do think it now, though: he's the future of WWE," Rhodes said during an interview on "ESPN's Unsportmanlike" while talking about Breakker. "He's definitely someone that we're positioning to be there as we go, and I mean main event WrestleMania, potentially the big, big stuff, win a WWE title, all these things."

However, Rhodes expressed that it's fun to watch Breakker get interviewed because he's still not 100% comfortable in that setting. "So, seeing this guy who barks and spears people at 3 million miles an hour just kind of walk in and 'Oh, we're WWE, it's on ESPN' it's so... it's making my day," he exclaimed. "I already know that this guy is probably going to beat me at some point down the road." Rhodes noted that he aims to enjoy this stage of Breakker's career either way, and believes he's amazing. "It's like a franchise quarterback; this is like rookie year, you know what I'm saying?"

