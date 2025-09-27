The Move That Ruined Richie Steamboat's Wrestling Career

Richie Steamboat, son of the legendary wrestler Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, was once a promising young recruit in WWE. Sadly, despite having plenty of natural talent, his career did not pan out the way anyone had hoped, and much of the blame can be placed on a single move that went wrong.

Richie first entered the industry in 2008 at the age of 21 following several months of training under Harley Race and George South. He spent the first year and a half of his wrestling career traveling around the United States and Japan, learning what he could of the industry. This led to WWE offering Richie a developmental contract, which he signed in December 2009.

Prior to the existence of WWE NXT, the promotion relied on Florida Championship Wrestling as its developmental territory. It's where future stars like Roman Reigns cut their teeth, and Steamboat got off to a quick start there until tearing a ligament in his knee. Once he came back from that injury, Steamboat formed a tag team with Seth Rollins, and the two won the brand's tag titles together. After losing those, Steamboat turned heel and eventually won the FCW Championship just as WWE was forging NXT into its new developmental system.

Steamboat's first major feud after the re-brand to NXT was against Kassius Ohno (AKA Chris Hero). The two wrestled a series of matches from July 2012 until November of that year, and the catalyst for Steamboat's retirement can be traced to one of the final matches in their feud. After attempting a moonsault but landing improperly, Steamboat recalled momentarily losing all feeling beneath his chin before being able to get up and finish the match. Though he continued wrestling after that incident, he soon learned that he would need surgery. Richie never returned to the ring following that back surgery, bringing a career full of potential to an early end.