WWE Diva Kaitlyn Is Unrecognizable Now

Former WWE star Kaitlyn, also known as Celeste Bonin, has not only dramatically changed her career aspirations following her time in the squared circle, but also her appearance. Today, Kaitlyn has continued to focus on her physique, having been in the best shape of her life since competing in the ring from 2010-2014. Last year, the former Divas Champion would often post photos sporting a punk rock look, with her head shaved and dark makeup. However, Kaitlyn has seemingly returned to her iconic blonde highlights as of late, but still looks much different compared to her days inside a WWE ring.

After leaving WWE, Kaitlyn made several in-ring appearances in Coastal Championship Wrestling before eventually returning to the Connecticut-based promotion to compete in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she would be eliminated in the second round. For the past five years, Kaitlyn has mostly focused on many of her entrepreneurial ventures, having continued fitness and bodybuilding as well as being a health, wellness, and life coach. That said, one of her main goals since retiring from WWE has been to assist those who are looking to start their own personal growth journey, and does so by inspiring fans through social media, interviews and public speaking.

Kaitlyn has been open about her battle with mental illness over the years, having felt that she would never manage to accomplish goals that exceeded her life as a professional wrestler. However, through spirituality, Kaitlyn was able to improve both her mental and physical health, leading her to begin a career that focuses on the importance of self-care, while her story continues to be a reminder of the many challenges that high-level athletes face in the public eye.