WWE Divas Who Are Unrecognizable Today

The women of the WWE "Divas Era" were the most glamorous, beautiful, fierce women in sports entertainment and their influence is still felt among women wrestling today across not just WWE, but all companies. From mixing it up in the ring in a variety of gimmick matches, such as bra and panties and evening gown matches, to gracing the covers of magazines, to even participating in hardcore matches and jumping from ladders, these gorgeous women were seen by all in mainstream media, not just wrestling fans. The former World Wrestling Federation referred to its female talent as "Divas," and the term stuck around until the spotlight came to women's wrestling during the beginning of "WWE NXT." The term fizzled out during what is now known as "The Women's Revolution" of wrestling after fans clamored for the company to "give Divas a chance," getting the topic trending on social media.

Many women's wrestlers today credit the Divas for setting the foundation of where they are today. From Sable and Dawn Marie to Kaitylin and Melina, these women have grown from their time within the company and matured. Some have become mothers and others have switched to even more demanding careers. They've changed their hair or their personal styles so much, that some of them are unrecognizable today from what they looked like during their times in the ring.