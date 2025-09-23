Newest Trademark Filing Suggests WWE Will Be Teaming Up These Unique Stars

A new vignette on this week's "WWE Raw" touted a trio of masked stars, called Los Americanos, as trail-blazers for Lucha Libre. It even went as far to say that the three paved the way for Lucha Libre's global popularity, more so than any other families, such as the Guerreros and Mysterios. While that claim has yet to be proven on WWE television, a new trademark filing suggests that the trio will be moving forward as an official unit in the company.

On September 22, WWE filed to trademark "Los Americanos" under goods and services. The USPTO filing indicates that the trademark is intended to cover entertainment and media services related to professional wrestling.

Last week, El Grande Americano (currently portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser) defeated the LWO's Dragon Lee with the help of two other masked men. The identities of those two men are believed to be Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, who were together known as New Catch Republic. Their potential new, individual ring names have yet to be revealed.

Following his loss to El Grande Americano, Lee, along with AJ Styles, called for a tag match against two of the Los Americanos members on next week's episode of "Raw." "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce then made the bout official. Afterward, Styles suggested that Pearce hold off on signing any more Americanos in the meantime.

Originally, the El Grande Americano character was taken on by Chad Gable. Due to a legitimate shoulder injury, however, Gable was written off WWE television and replaced by Kaiser.