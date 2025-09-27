Who Is WWE Star Drew McIntyre's Wife?

Former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre has had quite the journey in the professional wrestling world, from his initial release from WWE in June 2014, to his rise on the independent scene, to his first world title win at WrestleMania 36 in a victory over Brock Lesnar. He's had his wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, with him through it all, ever since the pair met at a dive bar in Tampa, Florida in 2013 and were married in 2016.

Frohnapfel might be a private person, who had never even watched professional wrestling before she started dating McIntyre, but "The Scottish Warrior" calls her "his real tag team partner" after all they've been through together, especially when it comes to his career. McIntyre told "The Telegraph" in 2021 that without his wife, there is no McIntyre as world champion. According to People magazine, the couple had just moved into their first apartment together when he was released from WWE. McIntyre explained that Frohnapfel has helped him through it all.

Frohnapfel helped him event a "Drew McIntyre 2.0" kind of mission statement, which instead of focusing on returning to WWE, focused on him dominating the independent scene with a more authentic, developed character. It took a few years, but McIntyre was back on WWE's radar and he rejoined the company in April 2017.

McIntyre has said that his wife was an important part of his comeback. He admitted she's had to put up with a lot, and the professional wrestling industry isn't an easy one for a spouse. He said she keeps him grounded if his ego ever attempts to get the best of him.