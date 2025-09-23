New AEW Women's World Champ Kris Statlander To Make First Title Defense On Dynamite

Just days removed from her big title win at AEW All Out, newly-crowned AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will meet the first test of her reign on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Statlander's first challenger will come in the form of Mina Shirakawa, a close friend of the now-former champion Toni Storm.

"After her All Out World Title win, Statlander said she wants [to] be a fighting champ!" Khan wrote on X. "On a winning streak + aiming to avenge Toni, Mina's stepped up! Stat vs Mina TOMORROW!"

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TOMORROW AEW Women's World Title@CallMeKrisStat vs @MinaShirakawa After her All Out World Title win, Statlander said she wants be a fighting champ!

On a winning streak + aiming to avenge Toni, Mina's stepped up!

Stat vs Mina

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/dGrF5lpU7y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2025

In recent months, Shirakawa has vied for a number of titles, including the ROH Women's, Interim ROH Women's Television, AEW TBS, and AEW Women's World Championship. Her latest shot at the AEW women division's biggest prize came at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 against Storm. Storm emerged victorious in that instance, though Shirakawa later found gold of her own when she captured the Interim ROH Women's TV Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Most recently, Shirawaka competed in an eight-woman tornado tailgate brawl on the All Out pre-show. She, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata clutched victory after encounters with trash cans, coolers, and grills. On the main show of All Out, Statlander claimed the AEW Women's World Championship with a seatbelt pin on Storm amidst their four-way title match.

This week's episode of "Dynamite" will emanate from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a trios match pitting Mark Briscoe, Hologram, and a mystery partner against The Don Callis Family also set for the card.