Why Bully Ray Was Most Impressed With Adam Page Outside The Ring At AEW All Out 2025

This past weekend at AEW All Out, "Hangman" Adam Page defended the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher in a thrilling 40-minute match that showcased the technical wrestling of both individuals, and told the story of "The Protostar" not being ready to be world champion just yet. Despite the main event being one of the best matches on the card, "WWE LFG" coach Bully Ray was taken aback with the performers' actions outside of the ring — specifically Page.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained that Page's in-ring psychology and explosive Buckshot Lariat isn't what impressed him the most at All Out, but rather how the champion handled himself in the Post Show Media Scrum when addressing questions about WWE going head-to-head with AEW last Saturday.

"What stuck out to me was the post-match scrum and how "Hangman" Adam Page handled himself in that moment ... "Hangman" Page came off like a great world champion and a great representative of AEW saying we're just doing our thing, we're laser focused. That's all we can worry about, didn't take any type of bait. In that moment in time I went, that kid matured, that kid grew, that kid is morphing into a good world champion ... I felt like "Hangman" was Cody-esque in the way he delivered his message about the company, the direction."

Ray admitted that he feels Page will never be as polished as Cody Rhodes, but was still amazed with Page's composure at the media scrum. The WWE Hall Of Famer also claimed that he could sense Page acknowledging that AEW President Tony Khan sometimes falls short creatively, but that the roster is capable of making the best out of any situation.

