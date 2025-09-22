Adam Page: AEW Stars Didn't Worry About WWE Counterprogramming, Focused On All Out

AEW World Champion has discussed whether the locker room was worried about All Out being counter-programmed by WWE with its Wrestlepalooza show.

In the post All Out presser, Page was asked the feeling in the locker room about going head-to-head with WWE. He stated that neither he nor the rest of the locker room worries about WWE counter-programming them, asserting how his goal is to entertain the fans at the arena and at home.

"That's a great question, and I think that the assumption would be it's what we're talking about, it's what we're worried about. But the truth — the honest truth — is that it's not, remotely [talking about]. It's something that we see coming, [and] when it does happen, it's like, 'Okay, yeah, figured.' It's not something we're thinking," said Page. "We're so focused on what we do here, you know. We've got, how many people here today, over 13,000 people in the building today who came to see us. We've got, god knows 100, 200, 300 [thousand], I don't know how many people buy pay-per-view. They're here to watch us, that's what we're focused on. And I know that might not be like what you would assume is happening, what the talk is, that's like the honest truth. We are just so committed and so focused on putting forth the best effort that we can. That's all that's on our mind."

Tony Khan also praised the vibe backstage, speaking positively about how great the locker room was at All Out, as well as at All In Texas.

"I definitely felt like the energy backstage today and at All In Texas was very much all focused on what everyone felt like was gonna be a great event, and tonight everybody came out ... I felt like the vibe after was so positive about AEW and what we're doing here and what a great show we had," said Khan.

AEW's next pay-per-view will be WrestleDream, set to take place on October 18, a week after WWE's next, Crown Jewel, on October 11.