Whatever Happened To TNA's Angelina Love?
Six-time TNA Knockouts Champion Angelina Love helped establish the women's (or Knockouts) division within TNA when she joined the promotion back in 2007. She quickly joined up with Velvet Sky to form The Beautiful People, a defining villainous tag team of the time. Recently, it was announced by TNA President Carlos Silva that Love and Sky will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, alongside fellow Knockout Mickie James.
Love spent almost 10 years in TNA across various stints with the promotion. In addition to winning the top women's gold six times, she also captured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Winter. She spent the majority of her career with TNA during a time where women's wrestling wasn't taken nearly as seriously in the top company in the world. The Beautiful People and its various iterations, which included Madison Rayne, Lacey Von Erich, and even Billy Gunn as Cute Kip at one point, is often considered one of the most iconic stables in TNA history.
Love left the company full-time, for the final time, in 2017, though she'd make appearances in later years, including at Impact 1000 in September 2023 alongside Sky to confront Gail Kim and the Knockouts Division. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer had quite the career in TNA/Impact Wrestling, but she's still going strong in the professional wrestling world and beyond.
What's She's Doing Today
Love has stayed active within the professional wrestling world since leaving TNA fulltime, and even since her most-recent TNA appearance. She is currently signed with the NWA. Since her 10-woman tag team match loss at Impact 1000, she has worked with various independent promotions, including All Star Wrestling, Fortitude Wrestling Entertainment, MCW Pro Wrestling, and many more, including a Ring of Honor appearance in a losing effort for the ROH Women's World Title against Athena. According to Cagematch, her most recent match took place in August for FWE in a match for the FWE Women's Championship against Savannah Evans.
Love is also a mother to her son David, who was born during one of her breaks from TNA, and is now 9 years old. She married Merton Woolard, a fellow wrestler, in a beach ceremony in October 2023, after she announced their engagement that March. Love and her first husband, TNA wrestler Davey Richards, divorced in 2017. She remains active on her various social media accounts, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where she shares photos of her family and what she's up to in the professional wrestling world now, in addition to throwback photos.
The Beautiful People will be inducted to the TNA Hall of Fame at the company's Bound for Glory event at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 12.