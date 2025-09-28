Whatever Happened To TNA's Angelina Love?

Six-time TNA Knockouts Champion Angelina Love helped establish the women's (or Knockouts) division within TNA when she joined the promotion back in 2007. She quickly joined up with Velvet Sky to form The Beautiful People, a defining villainous tag team of the time. Recently, it was announced by TNA President Carlos Silva that Love and Sky will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, alongside fellow Knockout Mickie James.

Love spent almost 10 years in TNA across various stints with the promotion. In addition to winning the top women's gold six times, she also captured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Winter. She spent the majority of her career with TNA during a time where women's wrestling wasn't taken nearly as seriously in the top company in the world. The Beautiful People and its various iterations, which included Madison Rayne, Lacey Von Erich, and even Billy Gunn as Cute Kip at one point, is often considered one of the most iconic stables in TNA history.

Love left the company full-time, for the final time, in 2017, though she'd make appearances in later years, including at Impact 1000 in September 2023 alongside Sky to confront Gail Kim and the Knockouts Division. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer had quite the career in TNA/Impact Wrestling, but she's still going strong in the professional wrestling world and beyond.