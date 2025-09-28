Why Part Of WWE Raw's Timeline Confuses People

Many storylines in WWE's "PG Era" fizzled out and frustrated fans but one particular lengthy saga sticks out as not just bad, but also utterly confusing. The Anonymous "WWE Raw" GM "ran the show" for a little over a year beginning in June of 2010, seemingly building up to some big reveal all the while, only for it to be scrapped with no payoff in July of 2011. Worse yet, about a year later, the "character" returned on a random episode of "Raw," where it was haphazardly revealed that Hornswoggle had been behind the gimmick all the while.

On an episode of "Rewind Recap Relive," Hornswoggle recalled that the original plans were for the reveal to include him admitting to be behind the role while adopting a new persona, "a mob boss-style character with this Napoleon complex," as he once told Sports Illustrated. The new portrayal would be complete with a New Jersey accent, which he simply wasn't able to master. "It never came to be," Hornswoggle explained, "because I could not pull off a Jersey accent. The reveal was what it was, and, man, it sucked."

That reveal, which featured Hornswoggle sending emails from under the ring, a ploy snuffed out by Santino Marella, ended with him kicking Jerry Lawler and Michael Cole in their shins, biting Marella's backside and fleeing the ring to his familiar music. From there, the angle went nowhere. And that's how it is remembered, for the most part, as Hornswoggle described to Chris Van Vliet in 2023. "Oh yeah, he's the GM," he said. "We're doing nothing with it."

In 2014, the Anonymous GM was back once more on an episode of "Raw," and whether than was intended to be Hornswoggle again or not, it didn't matter, as that was dropped once again as well.