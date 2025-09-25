AEW World Tag Team Champions Push Through Gates Of Agony

Brody King and Bandido defended their tag team gold in an explosive Ladder Match at Saturday's "All Out" pay-per-view, but Brodido have had no time to rest on their laurels. Ever fighting champions, King and Bandido took to the opening of "AEW Dynamite" to defend their titles against the Gates of Agony's Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, and after ring-splitting tag team strategies, interference from a Ringside Ricochet, and superior teamwork from the champions, Brodido walked out of Pittsburgh still the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Kaun and Liona had strategy on their side heading into Wednesday's match, as the two immediately split the ring between King and Bandido. Brodido did their best to weather the Gates of Agony's offense in each champion's respective stint, but they failed to keep a consistent rhythm going as Kaun and Liona continued to separate the pair.

A double middle-rope slam from King to Kaun and Liona finally evened the playing field for Brodido. The high-impact move set Bandido up for a Frog Splash, but Liona distracted the luchador by putting King through a table on the outside. Ricochet attempted to capitalize on the chaos with a chair in hand, but the referee caught and ejected The Demand's leader. Ultimately, a Tope Suicida and 21Plex combo from Brodido allowed for Bandido to score a pin on Kaun to retain the titles.

Brodido have now defended their AEW World Tag Team Champions for the fourth time in 32 days. They first secured the titles at the cost of The Demand's main rivals, The Hurt Syndicate, at Forbidden Door 2024. Since then, they've successfully defended their titles against The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, as well as Galeon Fantasma's Difunto and Zandokan Jr., in classic tag team action. As of writing, Brodido's next challengers have yet to be determined.