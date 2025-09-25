Darby Allin Issues WrestleDream Challenge In Fiery AEW Appearance

Darby Allin challenged Jon Moxley to an I Quit match at AEW WrestleDream.

Moxley had emerged after the main event pitting AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander against Mina Shirakawa had ended, with Wheeler Yuta coming out to meet the victorious champion with the belief that she was going to be joining the Death Riders.

Statlander declined the offer and made a quick retreat, leaving the Death Riders to contend with Allin as his music preceded his entrance, equipped with a flamethrower.

Allin directed the flames toward Moxley and the Riders, backing them up and even causing Moxley to trip over the ring steps. Allin stood atop the ring steps as Moxley and the others took their leave, making the challenge for them to meet at WrestleDream on October 18 in an I Quit match.

Allin is searching for his first win over Moxley in what will be their sixth match since June 14, 2019, having lost to him in their Coffin Match at All Out last Saturday. Allin appeared to have that match won, had it not been for the return of PAC, though he would get his revenge later in the event as he stuffed Moxley in a bodybag and lit it on fire.