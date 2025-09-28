AEW's Toni Storm Calls Tony Khan 'Nicest F***ing Guy Ever' With 'Best Of Intentions'

AEW President Tony Khan has faced criticism for many things since founding AEW, but it is almost unanimous — except for a person or two — that he is a great boss, as Toni Storm recently reiterated.

Storm, who has flourished under Khan in AEW, recently spoke with former ECW star Sandman on his podcast, highlighting Khan's importance to her and to the pro wrestling business, and stating that he is a great person.

"Well, I'm not really sure on how he's actually perceived. I assume everyone adores him. He's like the nicest fu**ing guy ever, with like the best of intentions, and he just loves wrestling so much. And, yeah, I just love the guy," said Storm. "He's the best, and he works so hard. He's obsessed with this sh*t. He's like so into it."

The former AEW Women's World Champion believes that the futures of a lot of pro wrestling talent hinge on Khan, further expressing how much he loves pro wrestling.

"It's literally just, if we didn't have him [what would we do?]. If he just wakes up tomorrow and is like, 'I don't like wrestling anymore.' It's like, all right, the end. No one loves it like he does."

Storm said that Khan is a great guy and the coolest, adding that she loves working under him. She joked, however, that Khan — the heir to a billion-dollar empire — is in it for the money when a panelist on the podcast claimed he wasn't. Storm recently praised Khan for the way he leads the AEW team behind the scenes, revealing that all ideas must receive his approval, even though she has tried to sneak a few in. Storm has been one of AEW's most important female stars over the past few years, and her over-the-top character has been widely loved in the promotion.