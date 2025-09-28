AEW's Samoa Joe Ranks His Favorite Title Reigns

AEW's Samoa Joe has named his favorite title reign in his long pro wrestling career, with him naming his AEW World title reign as his favorite.

Joe, who has been in the pro wrestling business for over two decades, has won numerous singles and tag team titles in his career. He recently appeared on "The F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher," where he named his AEW World Championship reign as the best of his career, followed by the ROH World Championship, which he won way back in 2003, and finally the NXT Championship.

"You know, I enjoyed the AEW [world title] reign. It was a lot of fun, so I'd probably say that one, just because recently I got to work with the people I worked with and had the time that I had. It was pretty cool. But, you know, other than that, I always loved my ROH title reign. I think probably after that, maybe my NXT reign," said Joe.

Joe won the AEW World Championship at Worlds End in December 2023, defeating MJF for the title, and lost it a few months later to Swerve Strickland. His ROH reign, the longest in the title's history at 645 days, lasted from March 2023 to December 2024, while he also won the NXT Championship three times — the most in the title's history. It's surprising that Joe omitted a title reign from TNA, where he held numerous championships during his decade-long run in the promotion, although it's understandable given the legendary career he has had.