Stealing This Gimmick Undoubtedly Paid Off For Hulk Hogan

Over the course of the 1980s, Hulk Hogan became arguably the most recognizable star in the history of pro wrestling, breaking through to the mainstream in a way no one had before. However, it's fair to say that Hogan didn't make it there alone. One figure who was particularly important to Hogan's success was "Superstar" Billy Graham, as Hogan based much of his persona on his WWE forebearer.

Graham entered the industry in 1970, about seven years before Hogan. He had the physique of a body builder, bleach-blonde hair, wore bright gear, and cut promos with fiery enthusiasm. At one point, it seemed as though he was going to become a breakout star. However, after a major title loss against Bob Backlund, Graham's career never fully bounced back, and Hogan stepped in to fill the gap.

Debuting in the late 1970s, at the height of Graham's popularity, Hogan immediately displayed some common traits with the bigger star. He was muscular, with long blonde hair, and he would later start adopting even more characteristics from Graham, including referring to his arms as "pythons" and frequent use of the word "brother."

Hogan arguably took more than anyone else, but he wasn't the only one to take inspiration from Graham for his own wrestling persona. Graham changed the entire industry in a matter of years, shifting the way people thought of a typical pro wrestler and paving the way for the glamorous heights of the 1980s.