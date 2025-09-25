WWE Champ Tiffany Stratton Offers Injury Update Ahead Of Scheduled SmackDown Defense

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton provided an update on her condition days ahead of a massive title defense on "SmackDown," confirming the injury came from an awkward moonsault a couple of weeks ago. Stratton will be defending her title in a triple threat match against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, two of the physically strongest women on the roster.

Stratton spoke to the "Going Ringside" podcast, dispelling doubt over the recent injury that had fans questioning whether she could compete. She admitted the problem, but insisted that she will be battle-ready when the bell sounds.

"Physically, I'm okay. Obviously, on that moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was more just precautionary and kind of just monitoring and seeing if anything was like, bad about the fall. But for the most part, I'm doing good, I'm great."

Many fans have been pleasantly surprised by the in-ring chemistry that Cargill and Stratton have had with each other so far in their feud. And since Jax's return to WWE, she has done nothing but exceed expectations, putting on great matches with the likes of Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Stratton.

After a clunker of a lead-up to the Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania, a mostly disappointing title reign, and the seeming uncertainty of whether her character was a face or a heel, Stratton may slowly be finding her groove again.

During her "Going Ringside" interview, Stratton also took a moment to reflect on her Money in the Bank win earlier this year, the defining moment of her career to date.

