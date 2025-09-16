Bryan Alvarez Identifies Likely Spot In Which WWE's Tiffany Stratton Got Hurt

"WWE NXT" is set to have a huge Homecoming special on Tuesday as the developmental brand heads back to where things all started, Full Sail University in Florida, but one former "NXT" star who won't be on the show is WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The champion was not cleared to compete in her schedule six-woman tag team match where she was set to tag with Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley against "NXT's" Fatal Influence. It was announced on "WWE Raw" on Monday that Stratton will be replaced in the match by Lyra Valkyria, a fellow former NXT Women's Champion.

The news comes after Stratton's "WWE SmackDown" title defense against Jade Cargill that ended in a double count-out and a Nia Jax beat-down of both women. According to Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Radio" on Tuesday, there was one spot where Stratton likely suffered the injury that took her out of "NXT Homecoming."

"The most likely spot was a moonsault off the post in the match, the championship match with Jade Cargill, where she smashed her head on the ground," Alvarez said. "And this was right before the finish and they both got counted out. You could see the referee was talking to [Stratton] and then Nia was scheduled to do a run-in and attack both of them, and if you watch it, man, she barely touched Tiffany."

Alvarez mentioned that Jax hit Stratton with "the lightest Annihilator of her career" and was clearly trying to protect the champion. Neither WWE or Stratton herself have clarified anything about her status, other than the fact she's out of the six-woman match.

